Serial rapist given four life terms, 63 years after DNA links

A Western Cape serial rapist has been handed four life sentences and a further 63 years’ direct imprisonment for a string of crimes dating back to 2019 after his DNA was linked to multiple rape cases following his arrest for another rape.

The sentence was imposed after the state and the accused, 27-year-old Sihle Makuala, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement.

Prosecutor Adv Kepler Uys told the Western Cape high court that the serial rapist started his reign of terror against the three unsuspecting young women and a minor in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Grabouw on July 29 2019.

On that day, he stabbed and hit a woman to subdue her so that he could rape her. Uys said Makaula then held a knife against her neck, undressed and raped her. “After raping her, he searched her handbag and robbed her of a hokka pipe whilst threatening her with a knife.

“On 21 August 2019, he attacked another young woman near Grabouw Lodge and dragged her to a secluded area while threatening her with a knife.

“He undressed her and raped her. He then searched her handbag and robbed her of two bank cards, forced her to give him PINs for her bank cards, and took R9 in cash while threatening her with the knife.

“On 7 October 2019, he approached another young woman, took out a knife, and demanded money from her. The frightened woman told him she didn’t have money, and he forced her at knife point to a bushy area where he undressed and raped her.

“Afterwards, he searched her pockets, found an R2 coin and robbed her of it. On 13 August 2020, he saw a 17-year-old girl on the road, approached her, and blindfolded her. He took her to his home, threatened her with a knife, undressed her, and raped her. After raping her, he robbed her of her cellphone, cellphone charger, and earphones with a total value of R1,400.”

Uys said Makaula was arrested in May 2022, following his arrest for a rape not related to the four counts of rape.

“He is currently serving 15 years of direct imprisonment for that rape. His DNA profile matched evidence across multiple rape dockets. Complainants in these cases were unable to identify the accused directly.

“Through the DNA Project, prosecutors were able to consolidate the cases and present compelling evidence that the accused was a serial offender.”

Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said without the DNA links, “he may never have been connected to these crimes”.

