Taxi driver throws passenger into overflowing river after rape attempt fails

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 46-year-old woman in the Free State spent more than 12 hours clinging on to a branch in an overflowing river after a taxi driver allegedly pushed her inside after failing to rape her.

Police said the woman survived a drowning, as she managed to hold onto the branch and remained there throughout the night until a passer-by heard her screams for help on Monday morning.

According to Free State police officer WO Mmako Mophiring, the woman boarded a taxi from Mabolela Village to Phuthaditjhaba. However, instead of driving towards the intended destination, the driver allegedly diverted towards Mphatlalatsane Village.

Mophiring said the victim told the police that as they were approaching a bridge, the driver then told her that he wanted to have sex with her, which she refused.

The woman managed to hold onto a tree and remained there throughout the night until a passer-by heard her screams for help the following morning. — Mmako Mophiring, police spokesperson

“The driver allegedly stopped the vehicle, went to the passenger side, and instructed her to undress. When she refused again, he attempted to force himself on her.

“The victim offered him the money she had with her, which he took. He then allegedly pushed her into the overflowing river,” said Mophiring.

“The woman managed to hold onto a tree and remained there throughout the night until a passer-by heard her screams for help the following morning.

“The Phuthaditjhaba SAPS, together with Maluti-a-Phofung Fire and Rescue officials, successfully rescued her. She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“Anyone with information that may assist in the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect is urged to contact Phuthaditjhaba family, child protection and sexual offences unit commander, Lt-Col Jwalane Rasunyane, on 079-890-0383 or call Crime Stop at 08600-10111,” said Mophiring.

Sowetan