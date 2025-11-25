Use your bonus, stokvel monies to fix your cars this festive - motorist urged

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Road Traffic Management Corporation says motorists must use their bonuses and payouts from savings clubs or stokvels to fix their vehicles and renew vehicle licences ahead of the festive season travel.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane said as many people are busy finalising their travel plans, those plans should include fixing all the vehicle defects that may have been ignored throughout the year.

“This includes replacing tyres and cracked windscreens, fixing the brakes, fixing lights and replacing wipers.

“These are safety-critical components, especially for people who will be travelling during the rainy and wet conditions this summer.

“Although vehicle factors contributed 6.9% of total fatal crashes in the country in the last festive season period, 65.7% of this was due to tyre bursts and 11.4% due to faulty brakes. Headlights that were not switched on had a 9.5% contribution.”

According to Zwane, 1,060,382 vehicle licences will be expiring at the end of November.

“Most of these vehicles are in Gauteng, where 416,828 will be due for renewal at the end of the month, followed by the Western Cape with 197,797 vehicle licences due for renewal and KwaZulu-Natal with 143,293 renewals due.

“Vehicle licence renewals due in other provinces are as follows: Mpumalanga 66,446, Eastern Cape 63,263, Limpopo 58,551, Free State 47,572, North West 44,871, and Northern Cape 21,763.

Zwane said driving with an expired disc in SA incurs penalties that include late renewal fines of 10% of the annual fee for every month the disc is lapsed, potential fines of up to R1,000 if caught by law enforcement, and possible vehicle impoundment.

Sowetan