VIDEO | Shebeshxt forced to return deposits for festive bookings as he remains in jail

It doesn’t rain but pours for Lekompo singer Shebeshxt, whose charges have now risen to nine and include attempted murder.

His worried lawyer Lot Ramusi said Shebeshxt is the most booked artist in SA now and the court case has interrupted his career, resulting in the troubled singer having to return the deposits of those who had booked him this festive season.

WATCH | Popular Lekompo artist Shebeshxt appeared in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday, where it was revealed he now faces nine charges, which will be centralised. He was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly shooting a fan in the streets of Polokwane.



“He has a lot to lose. We all know that he is the most booked artist in SA. It becomes a burden for him the more he remains inside. There are deposits to be paid back,” said Ramusi.

Shebeshxt, real name Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, appeared at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Tuesday for charges related to an October incident in which he allegedly shot a fan on the streets of Polokwane.

The 30-year-old man was charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, prosecutor Kgaogelo Lekoloane revealed that more counts have been added. He now faces six additional charges of robbery with aggravated circumstances, attempted murder, two counts of assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as the negligent discharge of a firearm.

Lekoloane said the National Director of Public Prosecutions has also issued a directive that all the cases against Shebeshxt be centralised.

He also indicated that the state was ready to proceed with a bail hearing.

“We are ready to proceed with the bail application hearing. ”We would also like to inform the court that the accused now faces nine charges after consolidation of his cases,” said Lekoloane.

“It is now up to the defence to indicate if they are ready to proceed.”

However, Shebeshxt’s lawyer Lot Ramusi informed the court that they were not privy to the new charges.

“It is a surprise to us and a disadvantage to our client. We are prepared to deal with three counts which were brought before court, but now there are more counts. I need time to consult with my client,” said Ramusi.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi then informed Ramusi that Shebeshxt was entitled to bring a bail application.

Addressing Shebeshxt, Netshiozwi said: “You have every right to consult with your lawyer. Since this matter is a Schedule 6, you have to prove if there are exceptional circumstances to release you on bail. Accused, be aware that we will move the bail application. The state and the court are ready to proceed.”

The court was then adjourned to give the defence time to consult with him on the matter. After the adjournment, Ramusi said they would not be able to proceed with the matter.

He then requested more time to consult Shebeshxt and deal with the new charges brought before them.

When asked for comment after the matter was postponed, Ramusi said: “How can you proceed with charges you don’t know. We don’t know the merits of those charges.

“We need to prove that the state’s case is weak. We have to prepare. We were ambushed by the state. We were ready to proceed with the three charges,” he said.

The matter has been postponed to Thursday.

Security was tight at court. This was because chaos erupted outside the courtroom last week as Shebeshxt‘s fans and those who wanted to attend the court proceedings tried to force themselves into the gallery. There was a police nyala parked outside.

Those entering the courtroom were required to produce identification. Security personnel wanted press cards from journalists, and those related to Shebeshxt had to prove how they are related to him.

