Don’t jail young, petty offenders, cane them - Groenewald proposes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald ignited outrage in parliament yesterday when he called for the return of court-ordered lashes as a cure for SA’s overcrowded, violent prisons.

Groenewald, a co-founder of the Freedom Front Plus, argued that young offenders convicted for petty offences should receive three to six lashes instead of jail time.

How does championing violent, degrading punishment not sabotage the credibility of your department’s rehabilitation programmes? — Janho Engelbrecht, DA MP

He said young boys caught shoplifting waited up to three months behind bars to appear before a magistrate and during that time were often raped and assaulted, coming out as hardened criminals.

Instead, he said, a court could sentence them to between three and six lashes, adding that this would address the problem of overcrowding in SA’s prisons.

Click here to read more.

The Herald