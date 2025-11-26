News

Don’t jail young, petty offenders, cane them - Groenewald proposes

MPs, except PA, reject Groenewald’s suggestion of a return to apartheid-era punishment

Nomazima Nkosi

Nomazima Nkosi

Assistant Editor: Investigations

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald says more beds are needed in prisons to address overcrowding.
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald. (Freddy Mavundla)

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald ignited outrage in parliament yesterday when he called for the return of court-ordered lashes as a cure for SA’s overcrowded, violent prisons.

Groenewald, a co-founder of the Freedom Front Plus, argued that young offenders convicted for petty offences should receive three to six lashes instead of jail time.

How does championing violent, degrading punishment not sabotage the credibility of your department’s rehabilitation programmes?

—  Janho Engelbrecht, DA MP

He said young boys caught shoplifting waited up to three months behind bars to appear before a magistrate and during that time were often raped and assaulted, coming out as hardened criminals.

Instead, he said, a court could sentence them to between three and six lashes, adding that this would address the problem of overcrowding in SA’s prisons.

Click here to read more.

The Herald


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Department’s leasing process at Hartbeespoort Dam discriminates against black, female applicants - SAHRC

2

PKTT has cost taxpayers R435m since 2018

3

Sharp rise in complaints against judges, says chief justice

4

WATCH LIVE | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears before parliament’s ad hoc committee

5

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues on Wednesday

Related Articles