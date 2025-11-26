How hero divers saved woman thrown into raging river after taxi attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Divers with the 15-year-old who called the police to the scene.

One of the divers who rescued a woman after she spent more than 12 hours clinging to a branch of a tree in an overflowing Free State river says she was barely hanging on, with her entire body submerged and only her face above the water.

Phuthaditjhaba Fire and Rescue supervisor Mpho Kubheka told Sowetan the woman was so cold and exhausted that her frozen hands could hardly maintain their grip.

Police said the 46-year-old woman had been attacked by a taxi driver who allegedly attempted to rape and rob her before throwing her from a bridge into the raging water on Sunday.

Kubheka told Sowetan the rescue team received the emergency call at 7.45am on Monday.

By the time they reached the bridge, the water had risen so high that they could hear screams but could not see where they were coming from.

“Already the water had covered the bridge, but we were hearing someone shouting for help,” Kubheka said. “When we finally spotted her, she was in between the trees. That area is covered with a lot of trees, so we had to search carefully. She was just barely hanging on, very tired and very cold.

“Her hands were just barely holding on to the tree because they were frozen.

“She had been holding on for hours, but we thought it had only happened that morning. Her body from the waist to her feet was completely swollen from the cold. Only her face was out of the water, and even then, the water was already reaching her ears. She couldn’t walk or talk properly. She was shivering too much.”

She had been holding on for hours, but we thought it had only happened that morning. Her body from the waist to her feet was completely swollen from the cold. — Mpho Kubheka, Phuthaditjhaba Fire and Rescue superviso

Police search and rescue team member Sgt Moleko Mabe, who was the first to reach the woman, said the current was so strong that he feared she would slip from his grasp.

“When I went into the water, it was too strong, and I was afraid she would slip through my hands. The woman was crying, and I was also scared because I was alone in the water with her.”

Mabe said he immediately called for Kubheka to join him.

“I called Mr Kubheka because I was afraid. Even though I’ve rescued people before, this one was scary; the water was too strong, and finding out she had been there for such a long time made it worse,” Mabe said.

He said the team struggled to secure her because the powerful currents kept pushing the life jackets away.

“We were trying to put the life jacket on her, but her body was deep in the water, and the jacket kept being pushed back by the current,” Mabe said. “It was very difficult.”

Kubheka said the woman was so disoriented from the ordeal that she could not respond to basic questions. “Even when we were asking her questions, she couldn’t hear us. She was just shouting, ‘Help! Help!’”

The veteran diver said the rescue was unlike anything he had experienced in his 15 years of duty.

Stop Gender Base Violence (Supplied)

“Normally, we retrieve lifeless bodies. Saving someone who had spent more than 12 hours in the water, I couldn’t believe it. Even the tree she was holding onto wasn’t strong. When I tried to hold it after rescuing her, it just fell off. We thank the mercy of the Lord.”

Police said the woman had been visiting relatives and was on her way home when she boarded a taxi.

Along the way, she reportedly questioned the driver about taking an unfamiliar route. It was then, police said, that the driver allegedly threatened to rape her.

Kubheka said when she fought back, the driver allegedly took her money, reportedly R8,000 in stokvel savings, and pushed her off the bridge into the swollen river.

Despite freezing temperatures, her injuries and the force of the fast-moving water, she managed to grab onto a branch, where she held on throughout the night until her faint screams were heard the next morning.

Sowetan