IN PICS | Pastor says ‘moral decay’ behind Tembisa school shooting

A Tembisa pastor says what happened at Inxiweni Primary School where a principal and the school’s admin assistant were shot dead is an indication of moral decay in communities

Pastor Moses Moyana was speaking at the pair’s memorial service at Tembisa Christian Family Church on Wednesday. “We need to go back to God. If we don’t, the next generation is doomed. There is a lot of moral decay in our communities ... that is why we are here.

The community of Tembisa and beyond arrived in numbers to remember Ruth Nozibele Thapu, 58, and Nobantu Njomboni, 55.

Among those in attendance were families of the deceased as well as Sadtu and Nehawu members and the school’s community, including pupils.

The two women were shot dead at the school premises on November 18.

In the aftermath, two suspects said to be cousins − Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, 26, a financial clerk at the school, and Tukie Benjamin “DJ Stukie” Maditsi, 35 − were arrested and remain in police custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority said more arrests are inevitable.

Shongwe and Maditsi are expected to be back in court on December 1.

