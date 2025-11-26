Judge, pastor arrested over bribery claims in church succession battle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mogale said investigations revealed a money trail amounting to millions of rand that allegedly exchanged hands among the accused.

A Pretoria high court judge and the leader of a well-known SA church are among four people arrested on Tuesday night in connection with an alleged bribe paid to influence a court ruling in a long standing succession dispute.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the accused are facing charges of corruption and money laundering.

“The takedown operation stems from serious allegations of corruption involving attempts to influence a civil case currently before the Pretoria high court. The matter relates to a well-known South African church embroiled in a long-standing succession dispute.

“It is alleged that the presiding judge received gratification from the main accused in exchange for delivering a favourable judgment in the succession matter.

The takedown operation stems from serious allegations of corruption involving attempts to influence a civil case currently before the Pretoria high court. — Col Katlego Mogale, Hawks spokesperson

“This prosecution-led investigation has further uncovered the involvement of three additional suspects in the alleged corruption and money laundering scheme. As a result, warrants of arrest were obtained for the identified individuals.

Mogale said investigations revealed a money trail amounting to millions of rand that allegedly exchanged hands among the accused.

The four are expected to appear at the Pretoria commercial crimes court on Wednesday.

Sowetan