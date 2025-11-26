Key takeaways from ‘Cat’ Matlala’s testimony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cat Matlala appears before the AD HOC Parliamentary committee at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria. The controversial King Pin is being question for corruption and tender given to his business which are worth millions. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Tenderpreneur and alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference within the criminal justice system.

The hearings are being held at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional facility in Tshwane, where Matlala is being detained for the attempted murder of his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Here are some of the key information that came out of Matlala’s testimony:

He is married and has nine children.

He resigned from MediCare24 which received the R360m questionable SAPS contract.

His security company. CAT VIP Protection. offered protection to late Pretoria taxi boss Jothan “Mswazi” Msibi from 2021 until he died in January 2024. The company also guards schools, construction sites, and primary healthcare services.

He got involved in Medicare holdings through Mike Van Wyk, who lives on the same estate as him.

He doesn’t have any relationship with another alleged cartel member, Katiso “KT” Molefe.

He did not have any track record in providing medicare services when he purchased a medicare franchise in 2018 and 2024.

Jerry Boshoga, the Pretoria businessman and farmer who was kidnapped in November 2024 is his friend.

He met with deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya three times as he was investigating Boshoga’s disappearance.

Proceedings continue.

