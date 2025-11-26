KZN man wanted for kidnapping, attempted murder of nephew, 9, rearrested in NW tavern

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sduduzo Nkosikhona Mavundla, 29, was arrested at a tavern while watching a soccer game in Hebron in the North West.

Teamwork resulted in a KwaZulu-Natal suspect being rearrested at a tavern while watching a soccer game in the North West on Tuesday night.

Provincial police said on Monday they were looking for Sduduzo Nkosikhona Mavundla, 29, who was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and attempted murder of his nine-year-old nephew Mpendulo, who he allegedly strangled, stabbed and left for dead in the Phola area in Chesterville on January 4 2024.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the child had gone to visit his grandfather when Mavundla allegedly lured him into bushes under the pretence he was going to buy him snacks.

“In the bushes Mavundla allegedly told the victim he would show his father what he was made of because the victim’s father was disrespecting his [Mavundla’s] father,” said Netshiunda.

He said Mavundla strangled the boy and stabbed him several times and Mpendulo lost consciousness. The child woke up and crawled to a road where he was assisted by passers-by who took him to hospital.

“Mavundla convinced his mother to report his nephew missing at the Cato Manor police station,” said Netshiunda.

Mavundla was later arrested and released on bail but did not return to court. “His warrant of arrest was granted in September 2024 and police have been searching for him since then,” said Netshiunda.

After receiving information from their KZN counterparts, Brits crime intelligence and Brits trio task team traced Mavundla to Itereleng Section in Hebron, where he was arrested. He will be taken to Durban to appear in court.

Veronica Msweli, Mpendulo’s maternal grandmother, said they learnt the motive for the attack was related to squabbles over money. “We are haunted by the near-tragic experience my boy went through,” she said.

Msweli said her grandson’s life was spared when a good Samaritan spotted him and took him to King Edward VII hospital. She said when her grandchild regained consciousness, he relayed what happened to him.

“The injuries were so severe that my grandson had to be transferred to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.”

The family were unaware Mavundla had been released on bail, she added.

“It’s the gruesome nature of the injuries which make me upset. He was intentional in harming a young boy. After his lengthy hospital stay my grandson had to sleep with me because of the trauma and agony he was going through.”

