LISTEN | Dedicated cop secures justice for rape survivors

A DNA sample taken from a man accused of assault linked him to a series of rapes where victims were attacked in their homes, putting an end to his five years of terror.

William Minyuku, 45, was in September handed down five life terms plus 163 years’ imprisonment for the string of rapes, housebreakings and other offences in Zebediela, Limpopo.

Det-Sgt Mokgaetji Sema, who was investigating the rapes, said after the assault case was opened, DNA samples were taken from Minyuku for testing and when the results came back, he was linked to the brutal attacks on women and children aged between 11 and 65.

Sema took over investigations of the case in 2020 and no suspect had been identified.

“The main challenge was that some of the victims had relocated. I couldn’t get hold of them. Some went to schools in Gauteng, and some left for housing purposes. Some were no longer interested in proceeding with the case because they had lost hope,” she said.

She said the turning point came in 2021.

“One of the victims suspected someone named William Minyuku was the one who [assaulted] her [in Zebediela]. She wasn’t sure who it was but she said, ‘That person is more or less like William Minyuku, but I’m not sure if it’s him or not’. Police went to his house to collect a saliva sample in November 2021,” Sema said.

She said she was excited when the results came back in February 2022, and they were positive for all the rapes she was investigating.

But no arrest was made as Minyuku had run away from his home and was nowhere to be found. For nearly three years, Minyuku remained on the run, and Sema said she never gave up looking for him because she wanted justice.

“I wasn’t going to leave him alone. If there is a need to get other units for assistance, I will seek help from them, but we are not going to leave him.

“The youngest victim was only 11 years old. He broke into her home when her aunt was not there and raped her. The other victim, a 17-year-old, was assaulted with beer bottles. I wanted to catch him,” she said.

Sema said another big break was when they had circulated his details and an officer in Kamelsdrift, Pretoria, notified her that he had crossed paths with Minyuku.

“We were asking the police across different units and provinces if they knew him. Then we found out that there was a police officer who knew him and where he was staying.

“He [officer] said he was an investigating officer on an assault case which was opened against Minyuku,” she said.

The assault case in Kamelsdrift was later withdrawn.

Sema said in 2024, they found Minyuku living with his mother and sister in Kamelsdrift after two failed operations.

“In 2023, we went to Kamelsdrift looking for him. We engaged with the police there, and one night, we conducted an operation with the prevention members. We were searching for him but he escaped,” she recalled.

“As soon as he realised there were too many movements around the place where he was staying, he ran away. We informed the Kamelsdrift police that we were looking for the suspect and showed them the DNA results we had. They needed to assist us in arresting him.”

He was arrested during the third operation in February 2024.

She said this was not the first time that she was dealing with a serial rapist but Minyuku’s case stood out because of the lack of remorse he showed.

“Normally, when they find out we have positive DNA of them, they plead guilty — and he didn’t,” she said.

“He didn’t show any remorse. He denied everything, even though he was in court. If he did that to 12 victims and he doesn’t show remorse, he can still do it again if he gets a chance.”

