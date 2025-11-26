PlayStations to smart TVs: score R187pm tech deals with FNB’s birthday promo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FNB’s 187th birthday deals are available only on the FNB and RMB Private Bank Apps and will be live from midnight on November 28 2025.

To celebrate FNB’s 187th birthday, FNB Connect is running an incredible one-day promotion where you can score up to 55% off some of the most coveted tech, from smart TVs and tablets to a PlayStation, electric scooter and mini drone.

The promotion kicks off at midnight on Black Friday, November 28, and gives FNB customers access to 14 incredible deals shoppable exclusively via the FNB and RMB Private Bank Apps (look out for the banner on the App homepages).

Each deal gives you the opportunity to purchase a high-tech gadget for only R187 per month over a pre-selected term. You’ll also get 20GB data every month for six months when taking up a device.

But act fast: only 187 units of each product will be available.

“The R187 promotion is our way of saying thank you to our customers. It’s about helping families stretch their rand and enjoy the [holiday] season without compromise. We’re making it easy, safe, and rewarding for customers to access big savings and stay connected when it matters most,” says Sashin Sookroo, FNB Connect CEO.

“This is a great opportunity for customers to save big on popular items. We encourage our customers to visit our digital platforms for more information on these incredible deals.”

Here’s a look at the exclusive deals that will be up for grabs:

(FNB)

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital

Term (months): 36

36 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R12,899

R12,899 FNB Connect price: R6,732

R6,732 You save: R6,167 (48%)

Samsung Galaxy A56 smartphone

Term (months): 36

36 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R10,999

R10,999 FNB Connect price: R6,732

R6,732 You save: R4,267 (39%)

Samsung 65” 4K QLED Samsung Vision AI Smart TV

Term (months): 36

36 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R9,999

R9,999 FNB Connect price: R6,732

R6,732 You save: R3,267 (33%)

(FNB)

Apple Watch SE 40mm BT

Term (months): 24

24 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R5,799

R5,799 FNB Connect price: R4,488

R4,488 You save: R1,311 (23%)

Garmin Forerunner 165 smart watch

Term (months): 18

18 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R6,499

R6,499 FNB Connect price: R3,366

R3,366 You save: R3,133 (48%)

Garmin Venu 3S smart watch

Term (months): 30

30 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R8,449

R8,449 FNB Connect price: R5,610

R5,610 You save: R2,839 (34%)

(FNB)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX ear buds (colour Black Anthracite)

Term (months): 24

24 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R9,999

R9,999 FNB Connect price: R4,488

R4,488 You save: R5,511 (55%)

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite 2nd Gen

Term (months): 24

24 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R7,999

R7,999 FNB Connect price: R4,488

R4,488 You save: R3,511 (44%)

Hisense 55″ QLED Smart TV

Term (months): 24

24 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R7,999

R7,999 FNB Connect price: R4,488

R4,488 You save: R3,511 (44%)

(FNB)

DJI Mini 4K drone (RC-N1C)

Term (months): 30

30 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R7,399

R7,399 FNB Connect price: R5,610

R5,610 You save: R1,789 (24%)

Samsung Q-series Soundbar HW-Q600F 3.1.2 ch Subwoofer 2025

Term (months): 18

18 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R4,799

R4,799 FNB Connect price: R3,366

R3,366 You save: R1,433 (30%)

Apple 10.9″ iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (colour Silver)

Term (months): 24

24 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R6,999

R6,999 FNB Connect price: R4,488

R4,488 You save: R2,511 (36%)

(FNB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (5G)

Term (months): 18

18 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R4,999

R4,999 FNB Connect price: R3,366

R3,366 You save: R1,633 (33%)

HP 250 15.6″G9 Celeron Notebook 256GB (N4500)

Term (months): 24

24 Monthly installment: R187

R187 Recommended retail price: R5,299

R5,299 FNB Connect price: R4,488

R4,488 You save: R811 (15%)

To view other exciting Black Friday deals from FNB Connect, go to FNB/RMB APP > Menu > Connect > Shop. These deals are available from November 11 to December 4 2025.

This article was sponsored by FNB.

Terms and conditions apply.