PlayStations to smart TVs: score R187pm tech deals with FNB’s birthday promo

To celebrate FNB’s 187th birthday, FNB Connect is running an incredible one-day promotion where you can score up to 55% off some of the most coveted tech, from smart TVs and tablets to a PlayStation, electric scooter and mini drone.
The promotion kicks off at midnight on Black Friday, November 28, and gives FNB customers access to 14 incredible deals shoppable exclusively via the FNB and RMB Private Bank Apps (look out for the banner on the App homepages).
Each deal gives you the opportunity to purchase a high-tech gadget for only R187 per month over a pre-selected term. You’ll also get 20GB data every month for six months when taking up a device.
But act fast: only 187 units of each product will be available.
“The R187 promotion is our way of saying thank you to our customers. It’s about helping families stretch their rand and enjoy the [holiday] season without compromise. We’re making it easy, safe, and rewarding for customers to access big savings and stay connected when it matters most,” says Sashin Sookroo, FNB Connect CEO.
“This is a great opportunity for customers to save big on popular items. We encourage our customers to visit our digital platforms for more information on these incredible deals.”
Here’s a look at the exclusive deals that will be up for grabs:
PlayStation 5 Slim Digital
- Term (months): 36
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R12,899
- FNB Connect price: R6,732
- You save: R6,167 (48%)
Samsung Galaxy A56 smartphone
- Term (months): 36
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R10,999
- FNB Connect price: R6,732
- You save: R4,267 (39%)
Samsung 65” 4K QLED Samsung Vision AI Smart TV
- Term (months): 36
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R9,999
- FNB Connect price: R6,732
- You save: R3,267 (33%)
Apple Watch SE 40mm BT
- Term (months): 24
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R5,799
- FNB Connect price: R4,488
- You save: R1,311 (23%)
Garmin Forerunner 165 smart watch
- Term (months): 18
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R6,499
- FNB Connect price: R3,366
- You save: R3,133 (48%)
Garmin Venu 3S smart watch
- Term (months): 30
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R8,449
- FNB Connect price: R5,610
- You save: R2,839 (34%)
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX ear buds (colour Black Anthracite)
- Term (months): 24
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R9,999
- FNB Connect price: R4,488
- You save: R5,511 (55%)
Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite 2nd Gen
- Term (months): 24
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R7,999
- FNB Connect price: R4,488
- You save: R3,511 (44%)
Hisense 55″ QLED Smart TV
- Term (months): 24
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R7,999
- FNB Connect price: R4,488
- You save: R3,511 (44%)
DJI Mini 4K drone (RC-N1C)
- Term (months): 30
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R7,399
- FNB Connect price: R5,610
- You save: R1,789 (24%)
Samsung Q-series Soundbar HW-Q600F 3.1.2 ch Subwoofer 2025
- Term (months): 18
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R4,799
- FNB Connect price: R3,366
- You save: R1,433 (30%)
Apple 10.9″ iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (colour Silver)
- Term (months): 24
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R6,999
- FNB Connect price: R4,488
- You save: R2,511 (36%)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (5G)
- Term (months): 18
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R4,999
- FNB Connect price: R3,366
- You save: R1,633 (33%)
HP 250 15.6″G9 Celeron Notebook 256GB (N4500)
- Term (months): 24
- Monthly installment: R187
- Recommended retail price: R5,299
- FNB Connect price: R4,488
- You save: R811 (15%)
To view other exciting Black Friday deals from FNB Connect, go to FNB/RMB APP > Menu > Connect > Shop. These deals are available from November 11 to December 4 2025.
This article was sponsored by FNB.