Sharp rise in complaints against judges, says chief justice

There has been a sharp increase in the number of complaints against judges over the past three years, with 132 received in 2024/2025, according to chief justice Mandisa Maya.
She was deeply concerned about reports that public confidence in the judiciary had waned.
As head of the judiciary, Maya on Wednesday addressed a gathering to mark the release of the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 annual reports of the judiciary, which focus on the achievements, performance indicators and challenges facing its different divisions.
Read more from Business Day.
- This article was first published in Business Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.