Sharp rise in complaints against judges, says chief justice

There has been a sharp increase in the number of complaints against judges over the past three years, with 132 received in 2024/2025, according to chief justice Mandisa Maya.

She was deeply concerned about reports that public confidence in the judiciary had waned.

As head of the judiciary, Maya on Wednesday addressed a gathering to mark the release of the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 annual reports of the judiciary, which focus on the achievements, performance indicators and challenges facing its different divisions.

