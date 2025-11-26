News

Sharp rise in complaints against judges, says chief justice

Mandisa Maya concerned about reports of waning public confidence in judiciary

Linda Ensor

Parliamentary Correspondent

Deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya at the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the position of chief justice. PIC: VELI NHLAPO
Chief justice Mandisa Maya. (veli nhlapo)

There has been a sharp increase in the number of complaints against judges over the past three years, with 132 received in 2024/2025, according to chief justice Mandisa Maya.

She was deeply concerned about reports that public confidence in the judiciary had waned.

As head of the judiciary, Maya on Wednesday addressed a gathering to mark the release of the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 annual reports of the judiciary, which focus on the achievements, performance indicators and challenges facing its different divisions.

Read more from Business Day.

  • This article was first published in Business Day

