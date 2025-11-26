Tshwane closes ‘gentlemen’s club’ after ‘illegal brothel’ exposed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The City of Tshwane has shut Ipi Ntombi, a popular bar and brothel in the Pretoria CBD managed by Chinese nationals.

The bar managed by Chinese nationals had been operating with dozens of rooms used for sex work.

The bar managed by Chinese nationals had been operating with dozens of rooms used for sex work.

During a raid, city officials discovered 41 rooms with price lists for services such as “all night” at R1,000 and “full house” at R1,500.

In a video posted on X, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya read out services and prices on a board. It is alleged that workers were being charged weekly fees of R1,000 by the owners.

Certain services reportedly carried additional charges, including R200 for 30 minutes and R500 “if you break the condom”.

Speaking on social media, Moya said the shutdown was the result of a co-ordinated enforcement effort.

“We are back at Ipi Ntombi. This time we brought a powerful team, a co-ordinated team. That’s when I deal with the illegalities that happened here.”

Moya noted previous attempts to enforce the law had failed, with the establishment reopening within an hour of being closed.

“Now what we are doing is closing them down because the extension of this structure is illegal. There is a brothel here, and because this has a liquor licence, they’re not supposed to have lodgings. That brothel is illegal.”

City inspections revealed multiple violations, including the absence of fire safety certification, lack of energy compliance certification and illegal structural extensions built without approval.

“They don’t have a fire certificate; they don’t have certificates, and for those reasons we are closing them down. For them to open, they must submit building plans so they can apply for other licences.”

Moya also raised concern about waste management and safety risks.

“These people have about 20 bins. We are dealing with Ipi Ntombi mostly because of what is happening with people’s sons and daughters in this establishment. It is unacceptable.”

Health MMC Blessing Tshego Oratilwe noted the risks posed to workers and the community.

“The establishment had been operating in a manner consistent with an unregulated brothel, violating multiple health, safety and municipal bylaws. The city cannot allow any business to disregard standards designed to protect the wellbeing of our residents. Illegal operations will be confronted decisively without fear or favour.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba questioned the city’s previous enforcement efforts.

“I wonder if the city had any leadership in the past years for this blatant illegality to operate with such impunity,” he said.

The closure of Ipi Ntombi follows a string of illegal operations uncovered in the Tshwane CBD, including a brothel on Bloed Street earlier this month.

During the raid, authorities also arrested 34 people working at a nearby sports bar for being in the country without proper documentation.

Moya confirmed that the bar will remain closed until further notice and the responsible individuals will face arrest for the illegal activities.

