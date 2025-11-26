WATCH | KZN Hawks head to testify at Madlanga commission in January

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After weeks of back-and-forth between KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona’s lawyers and those from the Madlanga commission, a decision has been made that he’ll submit a sworn statement on January 16 and appear before it on January 27.

Senona had been billed to testify after being implicated by the head of police crime intelligence, Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, in his testimony to the commission.

BREAKING | The Madlanga Commission and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head, Lesetja Senona, have reached an agreement to postpone his evidence to January 27 2026. @Moloi_Herman1 pic.twitter.com/Ua9RzrPbV9 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) November 26, 2025

Khumalo said Senona shared sensitive information with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to boost his son’s business relationship with the alleged cartel member.

Dressed in a blue suit, white shirt and a red tie, Senona seemed relaxed as he smiled at the cameras at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where the hearings are being held.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said Senona was previously informed that he had been implicated.

“[...]and there’s been a back and forth between the commission’s legal team and Maj-Gen Senona’s legal representatives for several weeks since then, which then led to his appearing, presenting himself to the commission,” Michaels said.

“As you saw, he was in the witness box, but as the commission’s chief evidence leader, Adv Matthew Chaskalson SC presented to Justice Madlanga and his co-commissioners, there was an agreement reached this morning between our evidence team and Maj-Gen Senona’s legal representatives.

Maj Gen Senona will deliver a sworn statement to the commission by January 16 2026, and then appear before the commission on January 27 next year. — Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head

“Maj Gen Senona will deliver a sworn statement to the commission by January 16 2026, and then appear before the commission on January 27 next year.”

The commission postponed proceedings to Friday.

Michaels also confirmed that suspended Ekurhuleni deputy police chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi is set to appear before the commission next week.

Mkhwanazi is accused of covering up the killing of a civilian who died at the hands of a metro cop during interrogation in April 2022.

He is also accused of faking a memorandum of demands between the city and alleged drug cartel member Matlala’s security company.

The agreement saw Matlala’s cars fitted with police-issue blue lights, which allowed them to pass through roadblocks without being stopped or searched.

The Madlanga commission is investigating allegations of corruption, criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Sowetan