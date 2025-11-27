News

Pan African plans R2.8bn Soweto expansion

The group aims to process 600,000 tonnes of tailings a year in Soweto

Jacob Webster

Mining Writer

Pan African Resources operates Barberton Mines, one of the oldest gold mines in South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pan African Resources has laid out plans to build a R2.8bn facility that will process leftover gold mine waste in Soweto, the company said on Thursday.

The huge module will process 600,000 tonnes of residual material left over from Soweto’s historic gold mines, churning out between 30,000oz and 35,000oz of bullion a year for 15 years.

Assuming a conservative $2,800/oz average gold price over the next few years, this equates to nearly $100m in extra revenue every year and a post-tax present value just shy of $130m.

At a more bullish forecast of $3,500/oz on average, the project’s post-tax present value jumps to $234m (R4.02bn).

