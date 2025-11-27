Pan African plans R2.8bn Soweto expansion

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pan African Resources operates Barberton Mines, one of the oldest gold mines in South Africa.

Pan African Resources has laid out plans to build a R2.8bn facility that will process leftover gold mine waste in Soweto, the company said on Thursday.

The huge module will process 600,000 tonnes of residual material left over from Soweto’s historic gold mines, churning out between 30,000oz and 35,000oz of bullion a year for 15 years.

Assuming a conservative $2,800/oz average gold price over the next few years, this equates to nearly $100m in extra revenue every year and a post-tax present value just shy of $130m.

At a more bullish forecast of $3,500/oz on average, the project’s post-tax present value jumps to $234m (R4.02bn).

