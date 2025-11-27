POLL | Should online gambling sites be slapped with a 20% tax on revenue?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Treasury has proposed slapping the booming online gambling industry, including the popular sports betting, with a 20% tax on the gross gambling revenue of the online and interactive gambling industry in a move that it says might rake in more than R10bn for the fiscus.

If National Treasury has its way, it will demand that local suppliers of online betting register and provide the SA Revenue Service with similar information provided to provincial gambling boards to collect tax revenue.