SAHRC confirms land racial bias at Harties

The release of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) report into the leasing of state-owned land at Hartbeespoort Dam in North West has sparked mixed reactions among residents.

While some welcomed the report, which found that the department of water and sanitation (DWS) failed to address racial and gender disparities in its leasing process regarding business opportunities in the area, others said there was still a long way to go.

The investigation focused on alleged unfair discrimination and administrative failures within the Hartbeespoort Dam economy.

It followed complaints from community members and business owners who claimed that, for years, the department had allocated state-owned land along the dam’s shoreline in a manner that unfairly discriminated against black applicants.

Mmeli Mdluli, who leads the Hartbeespoort Community Development Initiative, said he first laid a complaint with the commission and the office of the public protector in 2019 and not 2023, as stated in the report.

“From 2019, things have not gotten better but worse because we were being victimised as applicants, especially us who have lodged the complaints everywhere. We have been victimised by the fact that it is now a personal issue between the department and us.

“This issue did not start in 2023, but dates back to 2012. When we decided to complain in 2019, it was because of the victimisation.”

He said in August they rejected the provisional report because it did not reflect the 2019 complaint.

“We have 40 or so black people who have applied for leases who are not mentioned by name in the report. We have people who apply for land and have only received acknowledgment. We have other applicants — black or white — who have applied recently but have already been given land to occupy.

“We would have liked the investigation to show who has applied where and when and determine why others were getting land and others were not,” he said. “For people who might not understand what we were complaining about, they would think justice has been served, but we think we still have a long way to go.”

The report found that black and female applicants continued to face indirect unfair discrimination, in violation of the Constitution.

In September 2024, tensions in the area escalated when black business owners took to the streets, claiming they were attacked and marginalised. At the time, a black-owned restaurant was allegedly set alight by white residents.

The commission further found that the department had revoked Permissions to Occupy (PTOs) without notice or an opportunity for affected individuals to be heard — a breach of the right to just administrative action.

“Madibeng [municipality] failed to adopt and enforce by-laws regulating noise, planning and building controls, and failed to process planning and licensing applications timeously, violating residents’ rights to fair administrative action.

“These institutional failures have worsened racial tensions between black and white residents and business owners in Hartbeespoort,” commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi said.

The commission recommended that the department finalise and adopt the revised lease policy and amend related regulations within 180 days and submit these to the commission.

Thabiso Mathibedi, whose business − Bubbles Champagne Garden Restaurant − was burnt down last year, said there was a group called “the workstream” that was seeking to delay implementation of the directive.

He claimed the group was trying to push the department to give them the power to adjudicate who gets the lease or not.

Another resident, Angie Maseko, said she believed the report would yield results. “The step we took to go to the human rights commission has helped us because we were frustrated and miserable,” she said.

“The people who have been occupying the land for so long were not compliant. Here we are coming in as black people — we are asked to be compliant and we deliver, but at the end of the day we are not prioritised.”

The department said it was studying the report and will provide a response in due course.

“However, it should be noted that the DWS has acted on some of the directives and there is an ongoing process to finalise the remaining ones,” said spokesperson Dr Mandla Mathebula.

