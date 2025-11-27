Sandton City hits 99.9% occupancy as luxury retail demand surges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sandton City in Johannesburg has reached 99.9% occupancy, underscoring strong demand for premium retail space and the effect of its ongoing transformation.

According to Standard Bank’s insurance and asset management business unit, the centre has undergone a deliberate repositioning, driven by:

leasing and operational performance;

customer insight; and

a curated tenant mix over the past two years.

“The rightsizing of Edgars, for example, created a dynamic athleisure hub, attracting both global and local brands, including the second Crocs Icon store in the world,” the group said.

Sandton City is now part of Standard Bank’s property portfolio, which also includes properties owned by formerly listed Liberty Two Degrees.

Click here to see read more.