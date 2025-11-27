Tembisa mourns loss of two pillars of the community

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On Tuesday last week, when the principal and admin assistant of Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa were shot and killed, the principal had earlier that day weeded flowerbeds in preparation for an event to be held at the school three days later.

However, Nozibele Thapu, 58, would never attend that event.

Thapu and admin assistant Nobantu Njomboni, 55, were shot in the afternoon and died at the scene. Two suspects were later arrested.

She [Nozibele Thapu] has touched many hearts beyond the school community and her immediate family. — Manene Tabane, The principal’s brother

Speaking at the memorial service yesterday for the slain women, the school’s general worker, Vumile Vimbi, recalled when Thapu and Njomboni were murdered.

“That day, she [Thapu] was busy weeding the flowerbeds at school in preparation for an upcoming event that Friday,” he told the many people who had packed the Tembisa Christian Family Church.

“That is one classic example of her,” he said. “She was hands-on and didn’t mind getting her hands dirty, often saying she loved doing some things herself and did not like a dirty space.”

Vimbi said later that day he had a short chat with Thapu, telling her that he would not be able to attend the event as it was his birthday that day and his family had planned something for him.

“She responded that I should come to work, and she would let me go sooner for my family, but [she said] she also had something for me and Sis Nobantu because it’s our birthday month,” he said.

“Their passing has left most of us devastated and reminiscing on the times we got to spend with them. They are deeply missed. The school is not the same without them,” Vimbi said.

Thapu’s brother, Manene Tabane, told the service that the multitudes of people who attended and showed their support were testimony of who his sister was.

“If she weren’t a loving person, this room would be empty. She has touched many hearts beyond the school community and her immediate family. We’ve been receiving several people at home, some we don’t even know,” he said.

Tabane said Thapu, who hails from amaMpondomise in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape, dedicated her life to the school

“It was like her second family, having started there as a teacher for about 15 years and later being promoted to a principal in 2013, if I’m not mistaken. She has been at the school for almost 30 years.”

Tabane said Thapu is survived by her two children and siblings. “She was much more than a principal. We are still trying to come to terms that we won’t see her again.”

Njomboni’s niece described her as a darling and ever-smiling.

“She was beautiful inside and out, always ready to serve anyone. Her passing has left us with a sorrow that we can’t put into words. But we chose to celebrate the life she lived and shared with us,” she said.

Chairperson of the school’s governing body, Vortex Ngumbela, described the two women as humble people who encouraged order and respect and who raised the bar of the school to be one of the most disciplined in Tembisa.

“We have never had the department [of education] complain about how the school was run. The principal was very sweet and treated staff and learners equally. We have really lost a pillar and a kind human who saw the best in everyone.”

The school’s financial clerk, Mokgadi Hope Shongwe, together with her cousin Tuki Benjamin Maditsi, a local DJ and pastor, were arrested for the murders and appeared at the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Monday and were remanded in custody.

They are expected back in court on December 1.

Sowetan