Treasury targets online gambling with proposed 20% tax

With unemployment rampant, many people are turning to online betting platforms.

The National Treasury has proposed slapping the booming online gambling industry, including the popular sports betting, with a 20% tax on the gross gambling revenue of the online and interactive gambling industry in a move that it says might rake in more than R10bn for the fiscus.

If National Treasury has its way, it will demand that local suppliers of online betting register and provide the SA Revenue Service with similar information provided to provincial gambling boards to collect tax revenue.

The department says in a consultation paper the proposal is not fixated with revenue raising, but on addressing the negative effects that online gambling is having on society.

“… the 20% tax on gambling would translate into over R10bn in additional revenue for national government. However, the main objective would not be to raise further revenue but rather to discourage problem and pathological gambling,” the paper reads.

“Advances in technology have changed how people gamble and increased the variety of gambling products available, which gamblers can now access from anywhere, at any time.”

It transcends the provincial boundaries and cannot be realistically and fully administered at a provincial level. — Consultation paper

According to estimates from asset management firm M&G Investments, most online bettors fall within the 26-35 age bracket, many earning R5,000-R15,000 a month — a demographic with an unemployment rate exceeding 40%.

The asset manager said it estimates the money lost to online betting platforms will soon be more than R50bn a year, suggesting that some families are diverting funds away from basic household needs towards high-risk gambling in the hope of quick financial relief.

SA’s bookmakers have opened industry talks to consider measures the sector can take to bar Sassa social grant recipients and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) recipients from channelling taxpayer assistance to the scourge of online betting.

SA is struggling to rein in an explosion in online betting, with millions of low-income, unemployed youths placing bets on digital platforms where the odds are overwhelmingly against them.

The scourge is amplified by the proliferation of illegal online gambling, which, according to a study commissioned by the SA Bookmakers’ Association, accounts for 62% of total online gambling activity.

The National Treasury’s consultation paper acknowledges that taxing online gambling might lead to illegal platforms.

“It should be kept in mind that an nappropriate tax regime could force legal gamblers and facilities to go underground …"