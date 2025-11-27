Zuma-Sambudla faces new scrutiny over ‘mercenary recruitment’

MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s legal woes could worsen if she is found to have orchestrated the recruitment of 17 South African men allegedly trapped in Ukraine as mercenaries in the Russia–Ukraine conflict.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has confirmed it is investigating a case against the MP that was opened by her half-sister Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube.
Zuma-Sambudla is accused of tricking the men under the pretence of receiving security training, but they were allegedly taken to fight alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine. According to the families of the men, Zuma-Sambudla was behind the recruitment.
The Hawks are investigating allegations of human trafficking, illegal recruitment, exploitation and fraud.
