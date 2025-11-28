Disaster teams on high alert as heavy rains, severe storms hit Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng residents have been urged to brace for more heavy rains, flash flooding and fierce thunderstorms.

The Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre issued the warning on Friday, saying the developing of the La Niña system was intensifying, bringing unpredictable and fast-moving storms.

The South African Weather Service has also issued multiple severe weather alerts, including a Level 4 warning for parts of Limpopo and Level 2 alerts for the Free State, North West and Eastern Cape, due to heavy downpours, localised flooding, strong winds and small hail.

Fire danger conditions remain extremely high across large parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and North West.

Joburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging are expected to remain cloudy with widespread showers and thundershowers, while temperatures will peak between 20 and 21°.

Disaster management has activated emergency protocols and is closely monitoring the situation.

MEC for infrastructure development, cooperative governance and traditional affairs Jacob Mamabolo said disaster management teams across all municipalities remain on full alert.

“The storms we are experiencing are unpredictable and fast-moving. We urge all residents to stay vigilant, follow official updates and avoid any situation that may place their lives at risk,” Mamabolo said.

He said saturated ground conditions and repeated downpours are increasing the risk of flooding, infrastructure damage and life-threatening incidents.

Mamabolo said communities must immediately report blocked drains, sinkholes, damaged roads, burst pipes and any emerging hazards so that response teams can intervene.

“Warnings issued by the South African Weather Service and the PDMC must be treated as protective measures, as they are designed to save lives,” he said.

Mamabolo said the province’s work on disaster preparedness, infrastructure stability and community safety was part of a disciplined, province-wide approach to safeguard residents.

“Our priority is to protect lives during this period of abnormal weather while continuing to strengthen service delivery across all municipalities. Gauteng is acting with urgency, and we will continue issuing updates to keep the public informed and safe,” he said.

