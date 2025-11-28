Mother’s boyfriend handed two life terms for raping 13-year-old child

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The teen's disclosure led to two life sentences for the man who raped her in 2021.

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms for repeatedly raping his girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter in Seshego, Limpopo, in 2021.

The Seshego magistrate’s court found the man guilty on two counts of assault after evidence revealed he targeted the girl while she was preparing for school at her mother’s home.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “The incidents occurred at the victim mother’s residence. The accused was the mother’s boyfriend at the time.

“The accused committed the heinous acts while the victim’s mother was in another room in the house. He threatened the child not to disclose the abuse.”

Ledwaba said the abuse was revealed when the teen confided in a motivational speaker visiting her school. With the support of a school official, the child disclosed the assaults to her mother, who immediately alerted the police.

A case of rape was opened at the Seshego police station in November 2022 and later handed to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

On Wednesday, the court imposed two life sentences, one for each rape, and ruled the man is unfit to possess a firearm.

His name will be added to the national register for sex offenders.

TimesLIVE