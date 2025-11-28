MUT vice-chancellor and two other executives suspended

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has suspended three senior officials, including vice-chancellor Prof Nokuthula Sibiya, for allegedly hiring security without following proper channels.

MUT council chair Dr Mosidi Mokgae issued the notice to staff and students on Thursday. She said the suspension was pending the finalisation of a disciplinary inquiry.

The suspension came hours before MUT’s annual fundraising dinner, at which co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa was guest speaker.

Sibiya’s deputy vice-chancellor for resources and planning, Dr Bheki Ntshangase, and senior director of operations, Dr Buhlebakhe Msomi, were also suspended.

“To mitigate a potential vacuum and to ensure instructional stability, council has resolved in consultation with the senate and the institutional forum to appoint Dr Anette Mienie, who is currently the deputy vice-chancellor, as acting vice-chancellor with immediate effect until further notice,“ said Mokgae.

Sibiya was thrust into the spotlight last year when she became the first female vice-chancellor at the institution.

Raised in Umlazi, Sibiya assumed the position on August 1 2024, coinciding with MUT’s 45th anniversary.

The suspension comes after the university faced a spate of killings.

Convocation president Sandile Dlamini said they “cautiously welcomed” the decision.

He said they had long questioned hiring security personnel while the university was battling with finances.

Dlamini said Sibiya’s tenure got off to a rough start as she took a hard line on some officials by suspending them on full pay.

He said criminal cases should be opened against those who were found to have flouted procurement rules.

“We can never be happy with the elements of corruption taking place, and it’s for a reason why we want it rooted out,” said Dlamini.

KwaZulu-Natal National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union branch secretary Linda Nzama said while he had seen the communication late on Thursday, he was unwilling to comment.

