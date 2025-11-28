SA invests billions to vaccinate cattle against FMD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Experts in the agricultural field says the SA government will spend billions in vaccinating over the country’s 12-million cattle in a bid to win the fight against the foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease.

Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz), said determining the exact costs of the vaccines will be hard depending on various things.

“This is a moving target. It’s difficult to put a precise figure on it right now for a number of reasons. Depending on the vaccine we use and its potency, we may find ourselves vaccinating some cattle twice a year, others three times a year, and others once a year.

“The choice of vaccine for SA will be influenced by availability and affordability — those are all practical considerations. What I can say is that this will amount to several billion rand, but I cannot give you an exact figure at this stage. Government will pay, but of course the private sector will likely carry part of the cost," he said.

Sowetan reached out to the department of agriculture to understand the financial implications of these massive project. However, they had not responded at the time of publication.

On Wednesday, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen announced the government’s plan to vaccinate the entire national cattle herd against foot-and-mouth disease. This stems from recent outbreak.

Steenhuisen said despite the vaccination of 931,200 animals with government-procured vaccine stocks over the last three months, uncontrolled animal movement continues to undermine containment efforts and prolongs the crisis.

Steenhuisen said by February 2026, the department aims to take delivery of two million doses of foot-and-mouth vaccines in two separate consignments.

“The aim is that between government and industry, an additional 1,5- million doses will be made available,” he said.

According to Sihlobo, SA’s weakness is that the Agricultural Research Council and OBP (Onderstepoort Biological Product, a state-owned animal vaccine manufacturing company) were affected during the state capture period.

“We lost much of our capacity to produce our own vaccines. As a result, we now rely on smaller countries like Botswana for vaccine procurement, and we will likely also import from Turkey,” he said.

He also added that SA’s private labs can produce vaccines, but only government labs are permitted to make foot-and-mouth vaccines.

“This time, the government should grant permission to certain private labs to participate in vaccine production. This will give us variety and diversity of supply, and importantly, it will ensure that SA’s money stays in SA instead of going to foreign suppliers,” he said.

Dewald Olivier, CEO of the Red Meat Industry Services, said vaccinating all the country’s cattle is the only way to save the industry.

“We will be able not only to save the industry, but also to pull it back onto the right path in terms of animal health, international trade, and everything that comes with that. We have to take a very firm stance, and I agree with government taking a very firm stance on how to deal with this disease,” Olivier said.

He said more outbreaks have increased across the country. However, vaccinating is not the final solution as it is not going to suddenly end all the country’s problems, he said.

“You don’t vaccinate and walk away, that’s actually where the work starts but it is one of the key tools we have in our quiver to reduce the severity of the foot-and-mouth disease challenge,” he said.

Olivier said neither government nor industry can do this alone.

“When we talk about industry, we include veterinarians, animal health technicians, international and local funders ... there are many people with an interest in this sector, and we all need to work together to make this succeed. It’s not only government, it’s all of us,” he said.