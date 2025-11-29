Durban Engen manager arrested for ‘demanding R300k bribe’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Engen manager, Sandile Dlamini, was arrested on corruption charges for allegedly demanding a R300,000 bribe from a supplier.

An Engen manager who allegedly demanded a R300,000 bribe from a supplier at a company refinery has been released on R5,000 bail.

Sandile Dlamini, 41, made a brief court appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday after being arrested in a sting operation.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said a tender was awarded to a company for the dislodging of tanks in March. Dlamini allegedly demanded the amount when the company submitted its invoice on completion of its work.

“The complainant reported the matter to the general manager and the Hawks for criminal investigation,” said Mhlongo.

This led to an undercover operation in which Dlamini was allegedly caught red-handed after receiving R100,000 in cash. He was arrested and charged for corruption.

The case was postponed to February 17.

TimesLIVE