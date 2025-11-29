Five vehicles involved in fatal crash on N1 in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A five-vehicle collision on the N1 near Makhado in Limpopo on Friday afternoon has claimed several lives.

A multi-vehicle crash on the N1 North near Makhado in Limpopo on Friday afternoon left several people dead and others injured.

The Limpopo department of transport and community safety confirmed the collision which occurred near Binlavin farm, about 6km outside Makhado, and involved five vehicles: two trucks, a sedan, a light-duty vehicle and a minibus taxi.

According to preliminary investigations, excessive speed and loss of control led to a head-on impact that triggered the pile-up.

Emergency responders, police and traffic officials rushed to the scene where injuries and fatalities were reported, though the exact number has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities said relevant stakeholders are still working on site, gathering information and assisting the injured while assessing the extent of the damage.

The department said more details will be released once the full investigation is under way.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution and comply with instructions from officials managing the scene.

