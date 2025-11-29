News

Manhunt for six suspects who broke out of Mpumalanga police station holding cells

Mpumalanga police are looking for six men who escaped from the Lydenburg police station holding cells in the early hours of Saturday. (123RF/Allan Swart)

Mpumalanga police are looking for six men who escaped from the Lydenburg police station holding cells in the early hours of Saturday.

The suspects were arrested on various charges including murder, rape, possession of an unlicenced firearm and malicious damage to property.

Police said the discovery was made during a routine camp inspection at about 2.30am when officers noticed a leaking water pipe outside one of the holding cells.

On further inspection, they discovered a hole in the wall and that the six suspects had escaped.

The escaped suspects were identified as:

  • Fana Fenyane
  • Isaac Malope
  • Sergio Mandoza (Mozambican national)
  • Francisco Vasco Maganja (Mozambican national)
  • France Malatjie
  • Clayton Flank

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi has vowed that the suspects will be hunted down and re-arrested. He said a probe will also be conducted to establish how the suspects escaped.

Information on the men can be reported via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

