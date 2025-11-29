Taxi driver arrested for reckless driving after seriously injuring runner at Soweto marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thousands of runner took part in African Bank Soweto Marathon. The participants filled the streets of the biggest township in South Africa as they ran 10km, 21km , and the 42km.

A taxi driver has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving after he hit a runner at the Soweto Marathon on Saturday morning, organisers have confirmed.

The driver, who is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, is expected to appear in court on Monday after the incident left a 45-year-old female athlete in critical condition.

The 30th edition of The People’s Race attracted almost 13,000 runners and included races over 42km, 21km and 10km distances through Soweto, starting and finishing at Nasrec.

“During today’s 30th edition of The People’s Race, a 45-year-old female athlete was seriously injured while running when an unauthorised vehicle forced its way onto the route and collided with her,” said organisers in a statement.

“She was stabilised on site and has since been transferred to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the taxi has been arrested for reckless and negligent driving and is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Our thoughts are with her and her loved ones. We are working with the medical teams to provide the best possible care and will continue to assess the situation and provide updates, as they become available.”

TimesLIVE