Three dead on Heidelberg ‘road of death’

Three people died in a collision between a truck and car near Heidelberg on Saturday morning.

Arrive Alive said all services, including Lesedi fire and rescue, GPG Medical Services and Lesedi traffic assisted at the scene which occurred about 17km from Heidelberg, southeast of Johannesburg.

It said the highway was referred to as the “road of death” after numerous fatal accidents and urged motorists to take extreme care on the country’s roads ahead of the festive season.

TimesLIVE