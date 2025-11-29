Two policemen shot dead, robbed of guns in Ivory Park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A team of detectives and specialised units have been tasked with finding two armed men who disarmed and shot dead two on-duty policemen in Ivory Park in Midrand on Friday night.

The officers — a sergeant and constable who were attached to the Ivory Park police station — were conducting crime prevention duties in extension 9 when they were fatally shot.

The suspects fled the scene with the officers’ pistols, a police rifle and two cellphones.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola had directed Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni to ensure “mobilisation of maximum resources to hunt down the two criminals”.

#sapsHQ The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has directed the Provincial Commissioner for Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni to ensure mobilisation of maximum resources to hunt down two criminals who shot, killed and disarmed two on-duty police… pic.twitter.com/yBN4Uslk1q — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 29, 2025

Mthombeni visited the scene on Friday evening and appointed a team to find the killers and recover the state firearms.

Masemola said the ongoing attacks and killing of police officers who are on or off duty undermines the authority of the state.

“Between April 1 to September 30, we sadly lost six police officers that were killed in the line of duty. We are doing everything possible as management to ensure members are always operationally ready to respond to the call of duty by providing them with resources and ensuring they attend refresher courses and regular maintenance shooting exercises.

“To all our law enforcement officers out there, don’t die with the resources that we have given you. Always be vigilant and act decisively when your life or the lives of the communities we serve are under threat”, said Masemola.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of these suspects are encouraged to call 0860010111 or the station commander of Ivory Park Brig Ngcobo on 0764112314.

