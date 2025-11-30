News

IN PICS | Churches converge at FNB Stadium for National Day of Prayer

Veli Nhlapo

Veli Nhlapo

Photo journalist

Thousands of worshippers from different churches gather at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer. (Veli Nhlapo)

Thousands of worshippers from various churches gather at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer.

Members of Zion Christian Church gather for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (veli nhlapo)
Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Premier of Limpopo Phophi Ramathuba during the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
Members of Zion Christian Church gather for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (veli nhlapo)
Comforter F.L.G Modise of International Pentecostal Holiness Church during the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
Members of Zion Christian Church gather for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (veli nhlapo)
Members of International Pentecostal Holiness Church gather for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
Members of International Pentecostal Holiness Church during the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
Members of International Pentecostal Holiness Church gather for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
Thousands of worshippers from different churches gather at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer. (Veli Nhlapo)
Zion Christian Church, Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane  the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
Members of International Pentecostal Holiness Church during the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
Jabu Hlongwane performing at the Motsepe Foundation National Day of Prayer at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)
The prayer event is an observance held in many countries worldwide to encourage people of all faiths to pray for their nations. (Veli Nhlapo)

Sowetan


