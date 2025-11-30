Jagersfontein dam collapse deemed ‘foreseeable and preventable’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An independent investigation into the collapse of the Jagersfontein mine tailings dam in the Free State that killed three people in September 2022 found that it was foreseeable and preventable after years of visible instability along the dam wall.

The report by the universities of Pretoria and the Witwatersrand was released on Friday. It found that the collapse was the result of long-term engineering failures, ignored warning signs, and critical lapses in regulatory oversight.

Five individuals, including engineers, a compliance officer, and an operations manager, face serious charges in the high court next year, including murder, malicious property damage, and contravention of the Health and Safety Act.

The report said satellite images show signs of structural distress at the dam beginning in February 2019, with weakening of the southern wall.

From 2019 to 2022, the access road shifted 87m due to embankment deformation.

By March 2022, a small crest failure was observed and repaired, but investigators believe this was an early sign of the collapse that occurred in September that year.

“It was reported that around 2am on the morning of 11 September 2022, material tipped along the inside of the dam wall at the south-eastern corner kept disappearing, not accumulating as was normally observed,” the report said.

It was reported that around 2am on the morning of 11 September 2022, material tipped along the inside of the dam wall at the south-eastern corner kept disappearing, not accumulating as was normally observed — Report

The investigation found the dam wall was built over unstable, saturated tailings without a working decant system, causing chronic weaknesses.

Engineers had warned that the wall’s slope was too steep, and safety was further undermined by design shortcuts.

The report found that oversight by the water and sanitation department (DWS) was inadequate.

“The department issued a directive at the end of 2020 to stop deposition on the dam, pending the submission of a closure plan. The plant was subsequently stopped from 7 January 2021 until June 2021. The closure plan was not accepted by DWS, but DWS lifted the directive,” the report states.

It said the department could not produce key documents, including the water-use licence application and geotechnical investigation reports — records that should have been central to monitoring the dam’s safety.

The report was submitted in September 2024 but remained confidential until the case reached court on the advice of the deputy director of public prosecutions.

DWS deputy minister, David Mahlobo, told the Jagersfontein community on Friday that he would like the dam to close down, as it was still not fully compliant with directives issued previously.

He said the government had to consider the livelihood of residents, as the mine provides job opportunities to some of them.

“It is a fine balancing act, saving jobs and saving lives,” he said.

The report recommends that the government overhaul its tailings dam regulations by clarifying legal authority, enforcing stricter licensing, requiring independent audits, and mandating global standard engineering practices.

Sowetan