Money ‘root of all evil’ in ANC’s Joburg leader race

Bribery, regionalism and factional infighting have come to the fore in the run-up to the Johannesburg ANC’s two-day congress, scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Even party delegates are concerned that the regional leadership contest might not lead to any real change in the city.

Internal disputes have resulted in delays that have prevented the region from convening successfully, sources have said.

A senior regional insider, who did not wish to be named, decried how the conference became an electoral bloodbath when incumbent ANC Johannesburg chair Dada Morero and Loyiso Masuku went head-to-head for the position.

