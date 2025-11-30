South Africa loses patience with ‘bully’ Trump over G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa says US President Donald Trump has “disdain” for protocol, so much so that Pretoria has now decided to confront Washington head-on, with highly placed sources saying Ramaphosa had grown tired of trying to reason with a “bully”.

In a move that is likely to collapse the tariff and trade negotiations and further strain diplomatic relations between South Africa and the US, the Sunday Times can reveal that Ramaphosa’s administration has given up on trying to fix its relationship with the Trump administration and has decided to “stand up to the bully”, regardless of the repercussions to follow.

Senior government officials at the Union Buildings are adamant that whatever punishment is meted out to South Africa, it would be “short-lived pain”, and that it would be worth it to stamp SA’s authority in the geopolitical arena.

Trump announced a few days ago that South Africa will not be allowed to participate in G20 programmes in 2026, including the leader’s summit, which the US is to host in Miami, Florida.

