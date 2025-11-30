News

Trade surplus shrinks to less than R16bn

Crude oil, machinery and vehicle imports climb, while gold, diamonds and aluminium lift exports

Jana Marx

Jana Marx

Economics Correspondent

SA recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R15.6bn in October, down from a revised R22.3bn in September. (123RF/Raisin7036)

South Africa recorded a preliminary trade surplus of R15.6bn in October, down from a revised R22.3bn in September, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has said.

This was below consensus expectations.

The surplus resulted from exports of R192.2bn and imports of R176.6bn, inclusive of trade with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia (BELN).

This means South Africa still exported more than it imported in October, but the surplus was smaller as imports grew faster than exports. The gap narrowed mainly because import values rose sharply on the back of higher purchases of crude oil, petroleum oils (excluding crude) and original equipment components, while exports were supported by gold, diamonds and unwrought aluminium.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Community mourns as Inxiweni primary school principal Ruth Tabu is laid to rest

2

Hong Kong tower fire toll rises to 128, more arrests made

3

Private sector credit rebounds in October, marking highest growth since February 2023

4

Khoarahlane Seutloali delivers strong finish to win Soweto Marathon

5

Carling Knockout final between Pirates and Gallants sold out

Related Articles