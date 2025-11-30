WATCH | Ramaphosa responds to Trump’s G20 threats

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation following the country’s Presidency of the G20 and successful hosting of the Leaders' summit in Johannesburg.

“We must make it clear that South Africa is one of the founding members of the G20, and South Africa is therefore a member of the G20 in its own name and right. We will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20.”

These are the firm words of President Cyril Ramaphosa in response to US president Donald Trump, who last week said SA would not be invited to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit next year.

Ramaphosa, who addressed the nation on Sunday night, said SA had hosted a successful summit last week and it was unfortunate that the US had decided not to participate. He said the G20 presidency had been handed over to the US.

“The G20 consists of 19 countries plus the European Union and now the African Union. As the G20 presidency, South Africa invited 16 guest countries to participate in the G20 discussions, including especially a number of African countries and Africa’s regional economic communities and financial institutions,“ said Ramaphosa.

“All G20 members attended all the G20 related meetings throughout the year, except for one member country [the US]. It is regrettable that the United States of America, which is a founding member of the G20 and which takes over the presidency of the G20 from South Africa in 2026, chose not to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit and the final meetings leading up to that summit.

“It is even more unfortunate that the reasons the United States gave for its nonparticipation were based on baseless and false allegations that South Africa is perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people. This is blatant misinformation about our country.”

Trump has repeatedly said SA was perpetrating genocide against Afrikaners but has failed to prove this.

“A few days ago, President Donald Trump made a statement to the effect that South Africa would not be invited to participate in the G20 in the United States. He repeated untrue statements about genocide against Afrikaners and the confiscation of land from white people in our country,” said Ramaphosa.

“Despite the challenges and misunderstandings that have arisen between South Africa and the United States, South Africa remains a firm and unwavering friend of the American people. We recall the great solidarity movement in the United States that stood by our side in our struggle for democracy and freedom.

“We recall how the Bill of Rights in the United States constitution inspired us as we wrote our own constitution. We offer the people of the United States nothing but goodwill and friendship. We affirm our commitment to continue to engage in dialogue with the United States government and to do so with respect and with dignity as equal sovereign countries.

“We value the United States government and its people as a partner. We have common interests, common values and a shared wish to advance the prosperity and well-being of the people of both of our countries. As a country, we are aware that the stance taken by the United States administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within our country, in the United States and elsewhere.”

He said people spreading misinformation were “endangering and undermining South Africa’s national interests, destroying South African jobs and weakening our country’s relations with one of our most important partners”.

“We must remind these people that South Africa is a constitutional democracy with a Bill of Rights that guarantees equality under the law. We have an independent judiciary able to uphold our constitution and defend the rights of all South Africans,” said Ramaphosa.

“We are a country that has a tradition of dialogue, that has an enduring ability to come together to confront the challenges that we face. South African problems must be solved by South Africans.”

He said he was pleased that many businesses, organisations, and individuals from the US participated in large numbers in G20 related activities, including the B20 and G20 social summits.

“South Africa valued their constructive and enthusiastic participation.”

He said the G20 was concluded with agreements to improve people’s lives in SA, Africa and across the world.

“We found agreement on some of the issues that hold back the growth and development of our country and our continent. One of these issues is the national debt that many countries are burdened with. Many countries, especially in Africa, spend more on debt repayments than they do on health and education or infrastructure,” he said.

“The G20 leaders agreed on further mechanisms to provide relief to countries with unsustainable debt levels, to reduce the cost of debt, and to increase affordable financing, especially from international development banks. The G20 leaders recognise that climate change is having the greatest effect on those countries and communities that are most vulnerable.

“They agreed on increased funding and support for countries to prevent disasters and to rebuild in the wake of devastating climate disasters. There was agreement on increased funding for climate action. This is particularly important for countries like ours, as we undertake a just energy transition to a low carbon economy in a manner that protects workers, businesses, and communities. The G20 leaders also agreed that the critical minerals that the world needs should benefit those countries and communities where those minerals are found and extracted...

“We will continue to advocate for global progress on these and other priorities, building on the foundation laid during our G20 presidency. We will work to advocate and to fight for a more equal world.”

