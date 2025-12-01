Baloyi challenges lack of evidence in Mashazi’s harassment claims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There was a stand-off between former Ekurhuleni manager Dr Imogen Mashazi and Adv Sesi Baloyi at the Madlanga commission on Monday related to the testimony that the former was presenting without evidence to back her claims.

During her testimony, Mashazi alleged that an Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson had been sexually harassed by the suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye and that the two had an improper relationship.

I am asking you questions; you don’t ask me questions

However, Baloyi asked Mashazi if she had any evidence of her allegations. Mashazi asked, “Did you ask for evidence from Xolani Nciza when he said I have extramural activities with Mkhwanazi?”

“I am asking you questions; you don’t ask me questions,” Baloyi shot back.

Mashazi continued to allege that Mapiyeye called his sexual harassment victims ingelosi (angels) and that the spokesperson was one of them.

She said in 2016 she learnt about female cops allegedly being sexually harassed for promotions, and she therefore created a platform that was meant to empower women.

Earlier on, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga criticised Mashazi for “sitting back and folding her arms” when she heard allegations that senior metro police officers were sexually assaulting their juniors.

A few weeks ago during his testimony, former Ekurhuleni HR head Xolani Nciza told the commission that Mashazi had protected suspended acting police chief Julius Mkhwanazi against disciplinary hearings due to the “informal” relationship the two enjoyed.

