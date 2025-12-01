‘Cat’ Matlala faces eviction lawsuit after months of debt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, accused of bankrolling politicians and top cops after his company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District, was awarded a R360m SA Police Service tender, faces a legal eviction challenge over unpaid rent from his upmarket Pretoria offices.

Matlala, a central figure in the state’s investigation into allegations of criminal infiltration into the police, has been taken to court by Menlyn Maine Towers in eastern Pretoria for unpaid rent.

In papers before the Pretoria high court, Menlyn Maine Towers argues that Matlala had a debt of R258,890 in rental charges after he started having cash flow troubles from June last year.

“The respondent [Medicare24] is indebted to the applicant for arrear rentals and ancillary charges in the sum of R258,890, comprising several months’ rental and related expenses,” court papers from Menlyn Maine Towers’ property agent Wilna Claasen read.

