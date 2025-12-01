Five arrested for recruiting locals for Russia/Ukraine war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police source confirmed to Sowetan that Nonkululeko Mantula is among the five people who were arrested.

A senior SAfm broadcaster is among the people arrested for allegedly recruiting South Africans to be involved in the Russian-Ukraine war.

A police source confirmed to Sowetan that Nonkululeko Mantula is among the five people who were arrested.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday in relation to the ongoing investigation into how several South Africans were facilitated into involvement in the war.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the arrests emanate from a tip-off from OR Tambo SAPS regarding four males en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates who were removed from the boarding gate as suspicious and referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State section.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation Military.

“A search and seizure warrant was obtained for an additional suspect who is believed to be involved in the facilitation of the four individuals as well as the fifth, who had already left the country for Russia. Upon the individual’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 November 2025, the individual was interviewed, during which further evidence was uncovered.”

Mogale said this led to the arrest of three additional male suspects on Friday.

She said electronic gadgets and two backpacks were seized for further investigation.

“Coordination with intelligence and international counterparts is ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and any further security threats.”

The arrests come as 17 men from the MK Party remain stranded in Donbas region. They allege they were recruited under false pretenses by former MKP MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Siphokazi Xuma-Zuma. The families of the men who travelled to Russia said their loved ones thought they were going to be trained as bodyguards.

Sowetan