IN PICS | Heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in Gauteng

A car is stuck in snow. Pic: Supplied (Koena Mashale)

A hailstorm, heavy rain, and strong winds left some parts of Gauteng in ruins on Sunday night.

City Power says it received more than 2,700 calls from customers experiencing outages across the city.

The power outages were a result of heavy rains that battered parts of the city on Sunday.

Areas around Pretoria north, Welbekend, Ga-Rankuwa, Soshanguve and the northern suburbs were among the hardest hit.

There were road closures in Pretoria North on Eskia Mphahlele Drive, northbound, and Nienaber Avenue. Paul Kruger Street and Van Rensburg Street North were also affected.

Clean-up crews are working to clear debris and assess the structural damage across affected communities. (supplied)
Clean-up crews are working to clear debris and assess the structural damage across affected communities. Pic: Supplied (supplied)
A hailstorm wreaked havoc and caused destruction. (supplied)
A severe hailstorm hit the streets of Tshwane. Pic: Supplied (supplied)
A hailstorm on Sunday night caused severe damage to people's houses. (supplied)
Cars also got damaged during the storm. Pic: Supplied (supplied)
Properties were also damaged. Pic: Supplied (supplied)

