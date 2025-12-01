LISTEN | Zuma ally Dlomo one of those nabbed for theft, fraud, forgery of R12m state funds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thulani Dlomo, a well-known ally of former president Jacob Zuma, is one of the two former senior members of State Security Agency (SSA) arrested on Sunday on allegations of mishandling state funds amounting to about R12m.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Dlomo and former project manager Patrick Mshothola briefly appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday.

“Mshothola, who acted as project manager on various projects within the Chief Directorate Special Operations (CDSO) of the then SSA, together with his co-accused, Thulani Dlomo, who held the position of Deputy Director: Counterintelligence within the SSA, are being charged on allegations of theft, fraud, forgery and uttering,” he said.

Mamothame added that both were granted R20,000 bail with strict conditions.

These include surrendering their passports, reporting to their nearest police stations every Friday, avoiding contact with state witnesses and being barred from disposing of any immovable property.

Their case was postponed to January 26 2026 for the state to provide disclosure and for a potential high court date to be set.

Dlomo is the former spy boss and was once an ambassador to Japan.

In 2021, Dlomo went to the Durban Central police station with his lawyer following rumours linking him to one of the riots that led to looting around the country.

However, he was never charged as no formal complaint had been laid.

Dlomo had stated that he had feared for his life and that of his family after allegations that he may have been one of the masterminds behind the chaotic scenes that played out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and left over 300 people dead.

Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is currently on trial at the Durban high court over the same matter. She is charged with terrorism and inciting violence through a series of what is alleged to be inflammatory social media posts on X (then Twitter).

