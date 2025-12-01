Lucky Montana resigns as MK Party MP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Prasa CEO and uMkhonto weSizwe member Lucky Montana has resigned as an MP.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela announced his resignation on Monday, saying Montana had served the party with “steadfast objectivity, constructive guidance, and principled contributions that have strengthened the caucus and sharpened its collective political effectiveness”.

“His calm but firm leadership and strategic insight have served as an inspiration to many, especially the younger cadres who looked to him for consistency, discipline and revolutionary wisdom.

“His service to the movement and to the people of SA has been marked by loyalty, courage and unwavering conviction.

“Although his departure from parliament has been accepted, the MK Party takes comfort in knowing that he remains part of the continued struggle for the total emancipation of the black child as a committed member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.”

His service to the movement and to the people of SA has been marked by loyalty, courage and unwavering conviction. — MK Party

Montana’s resignation comes just days after former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, resigned as an MP.

Her resignation followed revelations about her alleged role in misleading 17 South African men to fight on the frontlines of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The DA has laid criminal charges against Zuma-Sambudla for her alleged central role in recruiting and trafficking young men into Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Sowetan