WATCH | Five suspects in court for Russia recruitment case

Four of the suspects were arrested on Friday, while the fifth was nabbed on Sunday.

Five suspects, among them a media personality, are expected to make their first appearance before the Kempton magistrate’s court for allegedly facilitating military recruitment for Russia.

WATCH | Five suspects, with the youngest being 21, appeared before the Kempton Park magistrate's court for allegedly facilitating military recruitment for Russia.

There was a large media contingency outside court as reporters waited for the matter to start.

According to the Hawks, the arrests come after a tip-off from OR Tambo SAPS regarding four males en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said in a statement that they were removed from the boarding gate as suspicious and referred to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) section.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation Military.

“A search and seizure warrant was obtained for an additional suspect who is believed to be involved in the facilitation of the four individuals as well as the fifth, who had already left the country for Russia.

“Upon the individual’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on 27 November 2025, the individual was interviewed, during which further evidence was uncovered. Electronic gadgets and two backpacks were seized for further investigation,” Mogale said.

The arrest of the five comes as 17 other people are reported to be stuck in the Russia/Ukraine war as military support, having been allegedly recruited by, among others, uMkhonto weSizwe former MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

