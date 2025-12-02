ANC officials to investigate alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC’s national officials have agreed to investigate an alleged plot emanating from internal factions to oust its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC insiders said that one of Ramaphosa’s loyal lieutenants, Mondli Gungubele, who was fingered as one of the main culprits, called for the investigation during a recent national working committee meeting.

Those closest to Gungubele, including Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and national chair Gwede Mantashe, are said to be fighting his corner for his political survival.

Reports emerged last week that Gungubele, along with Joe Phaahla, another Ramaphosa loyalist, were plotting against the ANC president.

Click here to read more.