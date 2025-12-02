News

ANC officials to investigate alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa

The Sunday Times understands that former RET members had been lobbying NEC members to have the president resign

Lizeka Tandwa

Lizeka Tandwa

Digital Politics Editor

President Cyril Ramaphosa (Refilwe Kholomonyane )

The ANC’s national officials have agreed to investigate an alleged plot emanating from internal factions to oust its president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC insiders said that one of Ramaphosa’s loyal lieutenants, Mondli Gungubele, who was fingered as one of the main culprits, called for the investigation during a recent national working committee meeting.

Those closest to Gungubele, including Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane and national chair Gwede Mantashe, are said to be fighting his corner for his political survival.

Reports emerged last week that Gungubele, along with Joe Phaahla, another Ramaphosa loyalist, were plotting against the ANC president.

Click here to read more.


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WHO backs GLP-1 drugs for long-term obesity treatment

2

ANC officials to investigate alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa

3

Five people die in bus accident in Mpumlanga

4

Samwu challenges court over Tshwane wage deal

5

Few surprises in Broos’ final Afcon squad

Related Articles