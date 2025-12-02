News

Five people die in bus accident in Mpumlanga

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Greyhound is returning to SA's roads just in time for Easter. File photo.
A Greyhound bus accident was reported in Mpumalanga. File photo. (Gallo Images)

Five people were killed and six passengers sustained serious injuries in a passenger bus accident on the R33 Amsterdam/Piet Retief road in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said a Greyhound bus overturned at about 4pm after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.

The cause of the crash will be subject to investigation.

Zwane said 26 passengers sustained minor injuries.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WHO backs GLP-1 drugs for long-term obesity treatment

2

ANC officials to investigate alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa

3

Five people die in bus accident in Mpumlanga

4

Samwu challenges court over Tshwane wage deal

5

Few surprises in Broos’ final Afcon squad

Related Articles