Five people die in bus accident in Mpumlanga

Five people were killed and six passengers sustained serious injuries in a passenger bus accident on the R33 Amsterdam/Piet Retief road in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said a Greyhound bus overturned at about 4pm after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.

The cause of the crash will be subject to investigation.

Zwane said 26 passengers sustained minor injuries.

TimesLIVE