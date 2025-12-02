Hundreds of corruption‑linked suppliers still eligible for state contracts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Almost 500 suppliers implicated in corruption remain cleared to trade with the government, underscoring the persistence of state capture-era practices in South Africa’s procurement system.

A written reply to Parliament, prompted by a question from ActionSA MP Alan Beesley, confirmed that of 509 individuals and companies referred by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for blacklisting, only 18 have been placed on the Treasury’s List of Restricted Suppliers.

The remaining 491 are still under review, leaving entities linked to state capture and pandemic procurement scandals eligible for new contracts despite detailed investigative findings.

