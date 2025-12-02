Hundreds of corruption‑linked suppliers still eligible for state contracts

Almost 500 suppliers implicated in corruption remain cleared to trade with the government, underscoring the persistence of state capture-era practices in South Africa’s procurement system.
A written reply to Parliament, prompted by a question from ActionSA MP Alan Beesley, confirmed that of 509 individuals and companies referred by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for blacklisting, only 18 have been placed on the Treasury’s List of Restricted Suppliers.
The remaining 491 are still under review, leaving entities linked to state capture and pandemic procurement scandals eligible for new contracts despite detailed investigative findings.
Read more on Business Day
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.