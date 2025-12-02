Minister Senzo Mchunu to testify at Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 16, 2025.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is expected to appear before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday at 2pm.

This was confirmed by commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels on Monday afternoon.

Mchunu, who has already appeared at the parliament ad hoc committee, is accused of being linked to a network of corrupt and criminal syndicates, allegedly using their influence to obstruct justice.

It is alleged that Mchunu’s decision to disband the political killings task team in December 2024 was influenced by investigations into the criminal cartels, and it was meant to disturb the investigations.

During his testimony at the ad hoc committee, Mchunu said the political killings task team had to be disbanded because the ministry of police could not keep funding a unit that was only operating in one corner of the country while people were being murdered all over SA.

He also said he was not “just itching” to disband the task team, but that it had to be phased out because it was not dealing with the majority of victims of murder in SA.

“Even if the team does well, it was not going to assist with the killings happening in the Cape Flats,” said Mchunu at the time.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

