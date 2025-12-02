Samwu challenges court over Tshwane wage deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City of Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters over outstanding salary payments. File photo.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has filed legal papers to challenge a court decision pertaining to a 5.4% wage agreement it signed with Tshwane two years ago.

Samwu is the biggest union in the local government sector, representing 160,000 of the country’s estimated 350,000 municipal workers,

About six months ago, acting labour court judge Sean Snyman ruled the capital city was exempt from implementing the pay deal reached at the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc) in 2023.

The Tshwane metro had approached the courts arguing it did not have the R600m needed to effect the agreement. At the time of the ruling, Samwu said it would appeal.

On Monday, Samwu deputy general secretary Nkhetheni Muthavhi said the papers had been lodged with the labour appeals court.

Click here to read more.